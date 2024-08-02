IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 37445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

