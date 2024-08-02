Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Iradimed has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
Iradimed Stock Performance
IRMD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,747. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IRMD
About Iradimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iradimed
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.