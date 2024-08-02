iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1761 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 2,257,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,478. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.