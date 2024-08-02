iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,052,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,921,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

