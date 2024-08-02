iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3154 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.83.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Defense Stocks Soar to New Highs; Higher Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.