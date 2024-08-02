iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1921 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,126. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.