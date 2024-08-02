iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.56

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 275117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

