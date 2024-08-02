iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.56

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 275117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
