iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 10,628,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

