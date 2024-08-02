iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.97

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.97 and last traded at $99.96, with a volume of 380667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 185,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $382,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

