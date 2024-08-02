iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2433 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYXF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 5,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $46.17.
