iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.