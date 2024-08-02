iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $24.80.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
