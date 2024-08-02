iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.06

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 24910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

