iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 125,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,142. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $23.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

