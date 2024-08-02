iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 16,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average volume of 5,425 put options.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,043 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

