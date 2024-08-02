iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 16647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
