iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 16647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,960,000 after buying an additional 2,356,332 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after buying an additional 75,012 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 749,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 787,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 681,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

