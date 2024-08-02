iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $22.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
