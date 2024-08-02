iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.08

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 1667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 802,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 548,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 224,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.