iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

