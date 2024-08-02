iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $22.49.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Defense Stocks Soar to New Highs; Higher Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.