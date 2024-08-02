iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 155,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $21.89.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.