iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 19,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
