iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 19,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

