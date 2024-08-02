iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 6th

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTP opened at $25.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $26.03.
