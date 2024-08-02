iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Announces $0.06 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
IBGA opened at $26.05 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $26.13.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Take a Bite: This Snack Giant Is a Safe-Haven Stock Worth Buying
- What does consumer price index measure?
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.