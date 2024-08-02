iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Announces $0.06 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IBGA opened at $26.05 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $26.13.

