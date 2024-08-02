iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IBGK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IBGK traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.