iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,675,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 937,141 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.