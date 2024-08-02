iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,385. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

