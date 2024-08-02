iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.48

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $85.51.
About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF
