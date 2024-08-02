iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1637 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.49.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
