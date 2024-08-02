iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Position Reduced by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,146 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.28% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

ITOS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 186,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,146. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

