Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $914.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

