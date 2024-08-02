Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,516,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 204,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

