Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Cambium Networks worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 180,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

