Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

