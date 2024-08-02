Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

