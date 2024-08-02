Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 927 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $46,940.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NATR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.33. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

