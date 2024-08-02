Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,028 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,106,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,188,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

INVH opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

