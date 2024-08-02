Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,313 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 16.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50, a PEG ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

