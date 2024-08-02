Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 124,663 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,663 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

