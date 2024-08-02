Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 167,457 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,457 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

