Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 550 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,661.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at $545,340.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

