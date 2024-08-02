Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Limbach worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 43.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $665.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

