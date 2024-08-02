Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 4,122 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Enviri worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,968,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

