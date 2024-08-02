Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 4,319 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $12,572,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 314,937 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

