Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 69,127 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,127 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of National Vision worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

