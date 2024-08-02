Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,475. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

