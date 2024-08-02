Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,820 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:RMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 57,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.