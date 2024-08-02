Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,345 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. 101,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $327.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

