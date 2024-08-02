Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,009 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.