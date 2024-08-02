Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,440,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.