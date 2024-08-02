Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

