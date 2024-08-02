Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $960.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

